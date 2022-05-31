Developer Accuses Partner Of 'Improper' Conduct In £8M Suit

By Richard Crump (May 31, 2022, 5:48 PM BST) -- A property developer has hit back at a Dubai businessman suing him for £7.9 million ($10 million) in England's High Court for allegedly fraudulently inflating the costs of a construction project, accusing his business partner of "unconscionable conduct." Camran Mirza, a director of construction company Tydwell Ltd., alleged in a counterclaim filed on May 13 and now made public that Pradeep Morjaria breached the terms of their real estate joint venture by secretly acquiring the rights to the leaseholder of the property. Mirza claimed Morjaria engaged in "improper, commercially unacceptable" conduct when he acquired the entire share capital of Viper Ltd.,...

