Top UK Court Takes More Questions In Racing Data Suit

By Silvia Martelli (May 26, 2022, 5:47 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court agreed Thursday to hear another appeal in a lawsuit brought by a racehorse-betting company over misuse of live data, tackling a question about whether contractual warranties for supply of information determine whether it is confidential. The U.K. Supreme Court said that it would hear an appeal by the betting company, The Racing Partnership Ltd., of a 2020 ruling that Sports Information Services Ltd. did not breach its confidentiality obligations to TRP when it received the information on race conditions. The court added that this is because SIS wasn't on notice that its supplier was not allowed to provide data....

