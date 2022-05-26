Amazon Infringed 12 LED Patents In Fire TVs, Epistar Says

By Gina Kim (May 26, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Epistar Corp. sued Amazon this week in Texas federal court, alleging that certain models of the online retail giant's Fire TV infringe a dozen of its LED technology-related patents and that Amazon refused multiple attempts to work out a license deal. The inside of the back cover of an Amazon Fire TV, which shows three backlight strips with LEDs. Taiwan-based Epistar Corp. sued Amazon in Texas federal court on Tuesday, alleging that certain models of Amazon's 43- and 50-inch 4-Series and Omni Series Fire TVs contain LED chips that infringe 12 of Epistar's patents. (Court Documents) In a 36-page complaint filed Tuesday...

