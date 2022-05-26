3rd Circ. Won't Undo Investors' Win Over 'True Fraudster'

By Eric Heisig (May 26, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused to undo a multimillion-dollar judgment against a former pharmaceutical CEO found liable for ripping off investors, reasoning that the Delaware federal judge who deemed him a "true fraudster" made the right call. A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected all arguments by John H. Klein that he should not be found at fault for fleecing shareholders of now-defunct Cambridge Therapeutics Technologies LLC. In addition, the panel saw "no reason to disturb the District Court's damages calculation," keeping intact the nearly $4.4 million judgment. Klein had sought to overturn U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' ruling from September that...

