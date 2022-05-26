Tycoon Can't Take Fraud Dispute With UAE Fund To Top Court

By Christopher Crosby (May 26, 2022, 5:01 PM BST) -- An aviation magnate has been denied permission by the U.K. Supreme Court to challenge findings that he defrauded a Middle Eastern investment authority before a retrial on whether the fund had his personal details hacked and leaked online. The highest British appellate court posted a short notice on its website Thursday to say it had refused to hear Farhad Azima's appeal against findings that he had defrauded the sovereign fund in connection with several deals. The U.S. businessman had asked the court to set aside the findings before a retrial that will examine whether agents for the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, a fund in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS