No Toss For Del. Suit Targeting $11.6B Sanofi-Bioverativ Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (May 26, 2022, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court sent toward trial Thursday two counts of a class suit alleging costly disclosure failures and Tammany Hall-flavored scheming by directors and officers of biotech venture Bioverativ Inc. to secure huge personal profits off its $11.6 billion sale to Sanofi in 2018. The dismissal rejection by Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster covered two counts of a four-count stockholder suit filed in December 2020 challenging terms and handling of the sale, with the counts retained on Thursday focused on alleged fiduciary duty breaches by directors. Still awaiting a decision are insider trading and aiding and abetting allegations aimed at director...

