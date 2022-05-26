MRP Capital REIT Acquires $117M Walmart Portfolio

By Faith Williams (May 26, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- MRP Capital Group's non-listed REIT, MRP Flyover Real Estate Investment Trust, has acquired a $117 million portfolio of 27 Walmart-anchored shopping centers across nine states, the company announced on Thursday in a press release. The Walmart Shadow Centers were purchased on May 16, and the properties total over 842,000 square feet, according to the press release. Since its inception in April, the REIT has acquired 35 such Walmart-anchored properties, totaling about $140 million. MRP Capital Group, based in St. Louis, is the largest owner and operator of Walmart Shadow Centers, predominantly located in small towns across the U.S. In a previous...

