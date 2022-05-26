Farmers, Senators Vie For Biden's Ear On China Tariffs

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 26, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has been sent dueling letters regarding the future of strict Trump-era China tariffs, from farm groups that want the tariffs lifted and from U.S. senators pressuring the White House to hold firm. In their letter to President Joe Biden dated Wednesday, lawmakers from both parties, including Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., cited the potential negative trade impacts for the U.S. of lifting tariffs and the need for continued punitive measures. Meanwhile, Thursday's letter from Farmers for Free Trade implored U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to kill the tariffs, "which currently hinder our food and agriculture...

