Truckmakers Drive Cartel Funding Fight To UK Top Court

By Ronan Barnard (May 26, 2022, 7:02 PM BST) -- Truck manufacturers won permission on Thursday to challenge in the U.K.'s top court the funding arrangements that two groups of customers are using to sue for price-fixing. U.K. Supreme Court justices said Thursday they would hear an appeal from the truckmakers after lower courts signed off on litigation funding for the Road Haulage Association Ltd., a trade body, and special-purpose vehicle UK Trucks Claim Ltd. The truckmakers' challenge first broke down at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in October 2019 when it found that their funding arrangements were not damages-based agreements. The specialist tribunal found the customers' arrangements with their respective funders...

