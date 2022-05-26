Travelers Unit Settles With Oil Co. Over Denied Spill Coverage

By Morgan Conley (May 26, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas oil and gas company and a Travelers unit have reached a confidential agreement to end litigation over denied coverage for a saltwater spill that occurred at one of the company's well sites. Pogo Resources LLC and St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co. told a Texas federal court Wednesday that they have resolved their dispute over a pollution clean-up claim for a saltwater disposal well spill. The resolution closes out claims that were scheduled to go before a jury beginning in mid-April, according to court records. Counsel for Pogo Resources, Cort Thomas of Brown Fox PLLC, told Law360 in an...

