NJ Senate Confirms Slate Of 11 New Superior Court Judges

By Nick Muscavage (May 27, 2022, 11:56 AM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate on Thursday approved 11 state Superior Court judges and one workers' compensation judge, filling seats on a bench that is currently experiencing an unprecedented level of vacancies. NJ Senate Confirms 12 New Judges Rahat Babar, Superior Court Supti Bhattacharya, Superior Court James Bucci, Superior Court José Vilariño, Superior Court Russell Wojtenko...

