Diamond Co. Urges 7th Circ. To Revive COVID Coverage Bid

By Lauraann Wood (May 26, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois diamond dealer argued Thursday that the legal difference between "of" and "to" in its Hartford Casualty insurance policy is enough for the Seventh Circuit to distinguish its pandemic coverage dispute from precedent that would otherwise doom the case. ABC Diamonds Inc. told a three-judge panel during oral argument that its proposed class coverage dispute against Hartford Casualty Insurance Co. was incorrectly dismissed because its insurance policy covers direct physical losses "of" property, which sets it apart from recent pandemic precedent discussing why coverage isn't available under policies protecting direct physical losses "to" property. Courts have found pandemic-related losses aren't...

