'Profound' Stakes In Drug Discount Suit, Eli Lilly Tells 7th Circ.

By Adam Lidgett (May 26, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly & Co. says an Indiana federal judge wrongly found that a nationwide drug discount program requires pharmaceutical companies to provide those discounted drugs to certain types of pharmacies, saying the outcome of an appeal at the Seventh Circuit would carry "profound consequences." In a Wednesday brief at the appellate court, Eli Lilly homed in on obligations under the federal 340B program, which generally benefits public and not-for-profit hospitals with large numbers of low-income and rural patients. For-profit parties such as so-called "contract pharmacies" can't demand discounts under 340B, according to Eli Lilly. But the lower court "ruled that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS