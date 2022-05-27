Top UK Court Takes Fight Over €36M Share Sale Suit

By Joel Poultney (May 27, 2022, 4:13 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court will hear a Malaysian businessman's appeal in a €36 million ($39 million) lawsuit over his stake in a telecommunications project that he has argued should be blocked by an earlier court proceeding. The U.K.'s Supreme Court said on Thursday it would consider arguments from businessmen Tan Sri Syed Mohd Yusof Bin Tun Syed Nasir, after he lost in the Court of Appeal when trying to stop Zavarco PLC from demanding that he pay the €36 million over shares he owned in a failed fiber-optic project. Nasir had previously argued that Zavarco, a British company, should have claimed the...

