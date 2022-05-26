UK Top Court Won't Review HMRC Win In Garbage Tax Suit

By David Hansen (May 26, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A decision that garbage is taxable even when used to protect the lining of landfills from sharp objects in rubbish will stand after the U.K. Supreme Court announced Thursday that it won't review the case. The appellants, landfill operators Devon Waste Management, Biffa Waste Services, Veolia ES Landfill and Veolia Cleanaway U.K., failed to raise an arguable point of law, the Supreme Court said in a brief statement dated May 12. The lower court ruling in favor of HM Revenue & Customs applied to several cases concerning whether certain types of trash, known as fluff, were taxable even though they still...

