Fried Frank Shuffles Leaders Amid London Head's Sabbatical

By Xiumei Dong (May 26, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP has temporarily reshuffled its London leadership as office managing partner Mark Mifsud takes a six-month sabbatical, the firm confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Thursday. The New York-based law firm has asked corporate partner Ashar Qureshi, who serves as head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa global transactions practice, to step in as acting managing partner of the London office. Qureshi will serve in the leadership role until the new year and Mifsud's return, according to a firm spokesperson. Mifsud joined Fried Frank in 2015 from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and has served as...

