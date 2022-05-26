Senate Votes Down Resolution To Ax Biden Asylum Rule

By Mike LaSusa (May 26, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted down a resolution under the Congressional Review Act that could have overturned President Joe Biden's policy vesting asylum officers with greater power over asylum. The 46-48 vote mostly went along party lines, although Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined with Republicans in voting to nix the rule. Ahead of the vote, the White House said it "strongly" opposed the resolution, arguing the asylum regulations were part of its larger effort to make the immigration system fairer and more streamlined. "A particular focus of that effort has been on improving the asylum system, which the previous administration...

