Calif. Grower Says Sheriff's Sgt. Deceitful In $1B Hemp Case

By Mike Curley (May 26, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A California cannabinoid research organization has filed an updated complaint in its suit alleging the Kern County Sheriff's Office wrongly bulldozed $1 billion worth of hemp crop, saying newly acquired evidence shows how a sheriff's sergeant deceived courts into granting a warrant that led to the destruction. In the 100-page complaint filed Wednesday, Apothio LLC says warrant affidavits from Sheriff's Sgt. Joshua Nicholson and tape-recorded conversations acquired through discovery show that the plot to destroy the hemp plants goes all the way up to the director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Katherine Eskovitz of Eskovitz Law, representing Apothio, told...

