Ex-Twilio Counsel Joins Privacy Startup Transcend

By Matt Perez (May 27, 2022, 12:17 PM EDT) -- A former lead counsel of product at cloud communications company Twilio Inc. joined San Francisco-based privacy startup Transcend as its general counsel and head of privacy, the company announced Thursday. Brandon Wiebe joins Transcend after a year serving as a counsel at Twilio. Prior to that role, he served as an associate general counsel of product and privacy at Segment, which was acquired by Twilio. At Transcend, Wiebe will oversee all of its legal and privacy efforts and lead on frameworks for privacy use cases and issues. Transcend is a privacy platform that helps companies more efficiently integrate privacy functions across...

