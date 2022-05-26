Biden Admin. Tightens Oversight Of CO2 Pipelines

By Clark Mindock (May 26, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced a new effort to strengthen oversight of carbon dioxide pipelines, just over two years after a devastating explosion spewed asphyxiating fog into a Mississippi town and sent 45 people to the hospital. The new rulemaking proposal was announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration alongside a new report detailing the 2020 pipeline failure and a $3.9 million civil penalty for the company that operated that failed pipeline. In moving forward on the rulemaking, PHMSA is hoping to shore up safety concerns on a system that is set to grow...

