Freeborn & Peters Lands IP Litigator In Chicago

By Adrian Cruz (May 31, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Freeborn & Peters LLP said it has expanded its litigation and intellectual property practices with the hire of a Chicago-based attorney formerly of boutique firm SouthBank Legal. Sean J. Quinn joined Freeborn & Peters earlier in May after spending over eight years with the Indiana-based SouthBank. A graduate of the University of Akron School of Law, Quinn also spent three and a half years with Newby Lewis Kaminski & Jones LLP. Quinn told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday that he was attracted to Freeborn and found it a perfect fit for his practice because of its reputation as a litigation powerhouse along...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS