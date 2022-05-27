ND Fed. Judges Won't Block New Legislative District Map

By Joyce Hanson (May 27, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A North Dakota district court has refused to halt the state's new legislative map in response to a lawsuit claiming unconstitutional racial gerrymandering, finding the residents who objected to the new map are unlikely to prove that race drove the legislature's decision-making when it drew new boundaries. The three-judge district court that handed down the Thursday order denying residents Charles Walen and Paul Henderson's motion for a preliminary injunction said the plaintiffs failed to overcome a strong presumption that federal courts should avoid altering state election laws as voting draws near. The judges noted that the 2022 election cycle is already...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS