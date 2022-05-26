Canada Antitrust Chief Touts 'Significant' Law Proposals

By Bryan Koenig (May 26, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The head of Canada's Competition Bureau welcomed a series of proposed overhauls to the country's antitrust laws Thursday as an important first step amid ongoing considerations of enforcement's role in combating inflation and adapting to digital technology. Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell said the changes floated early last month in the 2022 budget represent "a first step in modernizing the way we promote and protect competition in Canada," even as the conversation continues. "Significant amendments are proposed as a first step. They would enhance the Bureau's investigative powers, criminalize wage-fixing and no-poach agreements, increase maximum fines and administrative monetary penalties. They...

