Biopharma Co.'s Lies Caused Investor Losses, Suit Claims

By Katryna Perera (May 27, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Spero Therapeutics Inc. has been hit with a proposed class action suit from an investor who claims the company made false and misleading statements about the regulatory approval of one of its developed drugs, causing stock-price drops and financial damages to shareholders as a result. Plaintiff Richard S. Germond filed a complaint against Spero, its chief executive officer, Ankit Mahadevia; and its chief financial officer, Satyavrat Shukla, in New York federal court on Thursday. Germond is suing on behalf of a proposed class of individuals who purchased or acquired Spero securities between Oct. 28, 2021, and May 2, 2022....

