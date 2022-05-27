DOJ Secures Ex-Gambian President's $3.5M Md. Mansion

By Faith Williams (May 27, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice secured the forfeiture of a $3.5 million Maryland property that was allegedly acquired with corruption proceeds by the former president of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh. The judgment and final order were entered on Tuesday and announced on Thursday. It is the result of the initial complaint filed by the United States in July 2020, according to a press release. The DOJ alleged Jammeh obtained millions of dollars through stolen public funds and soliciting bribes from businesses wanting to obtain monopoly rights over various sectors of The Gambian economy. Jammeh allegedly conspired with family members and associates...

