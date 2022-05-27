Dems Chide Biden For Afghans,' Ukrainians' Uneven Welcome

By Alyssa Aquino (May 27, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats have pressed the Biden administration to resolve inequities between its treatment of fleeing Afghans and Ukrainians, chiding the administration for approving only hundreds of Afghans for humanitarian parole over several months, despite approving thousands of Ukrainians in a few weeks. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., led seven other Democrats in a letter airing their grievances with how the administration is dispensing humanitarian parole to Afghans fleeing now-Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. More than 43,000 Afghans have asked to be paroled into the U.S. since July 2021, when the U.S. was accelerating its military drawdown in Afghanistan, but the U.S. has approved only 270...

