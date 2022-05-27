GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman (May 27, 2022, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Just less than half of in-house lawyers in a new survey said they lack the resources to pursue litigation, and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission task force netted its first fine over alleged environmental, social and governance disclosure failures. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Close to 45% of In-House Counsel Lack Ability to Pursue Litigation Nearly 45% of in-house counsel say they lack the resources to pursue litigation, which arguably hampers their ability to generate revenue for their companies, according to a new study from alternative litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS