Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

T-Mobile, Sprint Push To Keep Mo. City Tax Fight In Fed. Court

By Paul Williams (May 27, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A host of telephone companies, led by T-Mobile and Sprint, urged a federal court to deny a request by Jefferson City, Missouri, that a license tax dispute be heard in state court, arguing that federal jurisdiction is proper.

T-Mobile and Sprint said in a brief in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on Thursday that Jefferson City improperly grouped 21 companies with six corporate families together in a lawsuit alleging those businesses underpaid the city's business license taxes. T-Mobile and Sprint argued that the court should sever the defendants into groups based on their corporate families, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!