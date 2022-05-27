T-Mobile, Sprint Push To Keep Mo. City Tax Fight In Fed. Court

By Paul Williams (May 27, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A host of telephone companies, led by T-Mobile and Sprint, urged a federal court to deny a request by Jefferson City, Missouri, that a license tax dispute be heard in state court, arguing that federal jurisdiction is proper. T-Mobile and Sprint said in a brief in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on Thursday that Jefferson City improperly grouped 21 companies with six corporate families together in a lawsuit alleging those businesses underpaid the city's business license taxes. T-Mobile and Sprint argued that the court should sever the defendants into groups based on their corporate families, and...

