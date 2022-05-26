DeSantis Signs Slate Of Property Insurance Bills

By Dave Simpson (May 26, 2022, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a slew of property insurance bills Thursday, following efforts by some lawmakers to amend a $2 billion reinsurance program — described as a bailout to help insurers with significant losses. The legislative package addressing the state's property insurance crisis includes many bills passed by lawmakers at a special session, such as H.B. 1D, which creates the Reinsurance to Assist Policyholders so that Florida insurance companies can tap into a $2 billion pool for their two greatest loss events in a year, up to 90% of the losses above a retention. H.B. 1D and its identical...

