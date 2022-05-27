Janssen Launches Patent Suit Over Prostate Cancer Drug

By Adam Lidgett (May 27, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson unit has launched a patent suit against Aurobindo Pharma in New Jersey federal court seeking to block a generic version of prostate cancer drug Erleada. Various plaintiffs — including J&J unit Janssen Biotech Inc. and Aragon Pharmaceuticals Inc., which J&J bought nearly a decade ago — filed an infringement complaint on Thursday targeting related companies Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. and AuroMedics Pharma LLC. The complaint said the defendants have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval to make a generic version of Erleada before five patents on the drug run out....

