Pro Say: Amid Tragedy, Gunmakers Face New Legal Fight

Law360 (May 27, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A day after 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, a New York federal court issued a momentous decision upholding a state law that allows for civil suits against gunmakers when illicit sales of firearms cause a public nuisance. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} It's a ruling that would have been notable regardless, but its proximity to the tragedy in Texas further stirred an already heated discussion about the country's gun laws. On this...

