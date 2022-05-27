Mylan Loses Bid To Overturn Insomnia Drug Patent

By Sophia Dourou (May 27, 2022, 5:21 PM BST) -- Generic drugmaker Mylan has lost its fight to invalidate two Neurim patents for an insomnia treatment, as a London appeals court found on Friday that there was nothing wrong with the way sleep quality was assessed in studies evaluating the drug. The Court of Appeal rejected an argument by Mylan U.K. Healthcare Ltd. that an ordinary person's understanding of restful sleep should have been considered when upholding the Neurim Pharmaceuticals patent, as it handed down judgment. Mylan had sought to overturn an appeals court decision that upheld the patent held by Neurim for insomnia medication using melatonin that the Israeli company sells under the brand...

