High Court Says States Can Handle Some Reservation Crimes

By Andrew Westney (June 29, 2022, 10:19 AM EDT) -- A divided U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Oklahoma and other states aren't barred by federal law from prosecuting non-Indians for crimes against Indians on reservations, handing Oklahoma a win in its bid to exert more authority on tribal land following the high court's landmark 2020 McGirt decision. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that federal law doesn't bar states from prosecuting non-Indians for crimes against Indians on reservations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Oklahoma had argued that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals wrongly threw out the state court conviction of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, who is not Native American, for child neglect of...

