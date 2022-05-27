Developers Can't Pare Down Standard Life's £70M Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 27, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- A London judge refused on Friday to let several businesses involved in the construction of a real estate project for Standard Life Assurance trim parts of its £70 million ($88 million) claim over delays and unexpected costs. High Court Judge Finola O'Farrell turned down requests from Gleeds UK Ltd., Buro Four Project Services Ltd. and Shearer Property Associates Ltd. to dismiss claims that they had acted negligently when they advised Standard Life on what was purported to be an £85 million development project that ultimately cost £146 million. Standard Life had told the High Court that the companies breached their contracts....

