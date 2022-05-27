Health Co.'s $2B Take-Private Deal Challenged By Investors

By Sarah Jarvis (May 27, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Health improvement company Tivity Health Inc. has been hit with a pair of investor suits seeking to block its $2 billion planned acquisition by private equity firm Stone Point Capital, with the investors saying Tivity omitted material information about the company's financial projections. According to a suit filed Thursday by investor Marc Waterman and a related suit filed May 20 by investor Matthew Hopkins, Tivity left out of a proxy statement the line items underlying the financial projections and material information about the financial analyses conducted by Tivity's financial adviser, Lazard. While Waterman's suit references a proxy statement filed May 24, Hopkins'...

