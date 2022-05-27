Rite Aid Says TM Lawsuit Over Logo Is Poorly Designed

By Eric Heisig (May 27, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Rite Aid Corp. urged a federal court to toss a design company's trademark lawsuit targeting the drugstore chain's new logo, arguing that the design company's complaint against it and three ad agencies was essentially a copyright case masquerading as a contract dispute. In a motion to dismiss Thursday, Rite Aid said that Brand Design Co. LLC, which does business as House Industries, insufficiently pleaded its case that the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based retail giant illegally used a proprietary font for its new logo. Fellow defendants Sway Creative Labs LLC, PureRED Creative LLC and Burns Group NYC LLC also sought dismissal in their own motions....

