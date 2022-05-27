Feds Defend Approval Of $30M Hydropower Project

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 27, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The federal government and the developer behind a pumped storage hydropower project on Thursday told a California federal judge that an environmental review was properly conducted, contrary to a green group's allegations. Desert Protection Society is suing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for issuing a 1,150-acre right-of-way grant to Eagle Crest Energy Co. Inc. for the Eagle Crest Pumped Storage Project, a 1,300-megawatt pumped storage facility that would generate electricity during periods of higher demand. The group says environmental issues were ignored or short-shrifted during a review, but the BLM said it complied with all National Environmental Policy Act requirements....

