Sens. Bring Retirement Bill Sans House Auto-IRA Provision

By Abby Wargo (May 27, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The chair and ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee released a draft bill on Thursday that aims to improve the nation's retirement system, but omits an auto-individual retirement account enrollment provision the House passed in its version of the bill in late March. Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Richard Burr, R-N.C., said their bill, the Retirement Improvement and Savings Enhancement to Supplement Healthy Investments for the Nest Egg Act of 2022, or RISE & SHINE Act, would bolster worker protections by improving retirement plan coverage for part-time workers and access to workplace emergency savings accounts. The...

