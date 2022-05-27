Calif. AG Tells 9th Circ. District Attys Can Sue National Bank

By Jon Hill (May 27, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general is urging the Ninth Circuit to reject a national bank's federal challenge to a consumer protection case brought by local prosecutors in the state, arguing that their ability to go after banks for business practices banned under state law is at risk. In an amicus brief filed Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta weighed in to support an effort by district attorneys from Los Angeles, San Diego and two other counties to pursue a debt collection practices lawsuit in state court against Credit One Bank NA, one of the largest U.S. credit card issuers. The suit accused the...

