5th Circ. Says Jury Must Decide Oil Spill Cleanup Costs Fight

By Morgan Conley (May 27, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A wastewater treatment facility was wrongfully denied its constitutional right for a jury to decide whether it owes $630,000 to the federal government for the cleanup of a 2015 oil spill the U.S. Coast Guard alleges it caused, the Fifth Circuit ruled. In a unanimous published opinion Thursday, a Fifth Circuit panel agreed with ERR LLC, also known as Evergreen Resource Recovery LLC, that a jury, not a judge, should've been tasked with determining whether it must reimburse the federal government $631,228.74 for oil spill cleanup. The panel held that in matters like the one at hand, where the federal government...

