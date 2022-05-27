TalkTalk Trims Consumer Class Action Over Hacks

By Christopher Crosby (May 27, 2022, 4:42 PM BST) -- A judge has trimmed a consumer class action that accused TalkTalk of misusing hacking victims' personal information, concluding on Friday that it was "fanciful" that the telecoms company knew about or assisted in the theft of data. A High Court judge has struck out claims that TalkTalk misused customers' personal data by allegedly helping hackers to steal their names and addresses. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Image) Judge Pushpinder Saini struck out claims at the High Court that TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC misused the personal data of customers by allegedly actively assisting hackers in stealing their names, addresses and other information in 2014 and 2015....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS