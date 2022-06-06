Tata Wins £26M From Liberty In Takeover Settlement

By Alex Baldwin (June 6, 2022, 6:13 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Liberty Steel has agreed to pay £26 million ($33 million) to make good on a settlement with Tata Steel in a dispute over payments from the acquisition of Tata's specialty metals operations. High Court Judge Neil Calver signed off a consent order, dated May 26, requiring GFG Alliance-owned Liberty to make a series of outstanding payments by June 10. The decision lifts the almost year-long stay on proceedings after the two companies agreed to settle out of court in 2021. The total includes a pair of scheduled payments worth £10 million each and several overdue contractual interest payments...

