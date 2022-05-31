Italian Co. Cuts Loss Claims In Qatar Airways Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (May 31, 2022, 3:37 PM BST) -- An Italian aircraft seat-maker has pared back its $20 million in claims by a million dollars in its lawsuit against Qatar Airways, which allegedly canceled business-class seat orders for 90 planes when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Optimares SpA., which has sued the Qatari airline at the High Court claiming that it refused to abide by four contracts, has withdrawn claims over alleged loss of profit incurred from the canceled contracts. The move reduces the Italian company's total claims to $19 million, according to two separate court filings that were recently made public. Optimares has struck out two claims for alleged losses...

