Trump's Social Media SPAC Unveils Investors In $1B Funding

By Charlie Innis (May 27, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The special purpose acquisition company acquiring former President Donald Trump's social media platform disclosed to regulators on Friday which firms raised $1 billion in additional funding for the deal. Digital World Acquisition Corp. filed a registration statement listing all the various contributors to the SPAC's private investment in public equity, or PIPE, deal, in connection to its plans to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group and take it public. The $1 billion of funding, which was previously announced in December, will come from a range of nearly 50 investors comprising a mix of venture capital firms, hedge funds and other...

