Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

In 'Vexing' Clerk Conflict, Sonos Won't Seek Alsup Recusal

By Andrew Strickler (May 27, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for sound tech giant Sonos said Friday that they would not pursue a disqualification in a federal patent suit against Google, despite the likelihood that one of the judge's clerks formerly worked for Google's law firm -- as well as for Google itself.

In an unusual letter to U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco, Sonos counsel Clement Seth Roberts said his team has "reason to believe" that one of Judge Alsup's clerks -- the same clerk the judge recently disclosed was an ex-Google employee and Google stock owner -- was also once employed by Quinn Emmanuel, which represents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!