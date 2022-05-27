Texas Justices Rule Opinions Aren't Whistleblower Reports

By Katie Buehler (May 27, 2022, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ended a lawsuit filed by two former high-ranking Fort Worth police officers who allege they were demoted for suggesting the department open a perjury investigation into a third officer, finding the men didn't qualify for whistleblower protection because their report only disclosed opinions. In an 8-1 decision, the justices held the common and ordinary meaning of the Texas Whistleblower Act only provides protection to employees who file reports that provide information about alleged wrongdoings, whether it is new or corroborating information. Former Assistant Police Chief Abdul Pridgen and former Deputy Police Chief Vance Keyes didn't...

