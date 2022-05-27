Ohio Tax Talk: Unpacking The New Property Tax Procedures

By Yazan Ashrawi and Raghav Agnihotri (May 27, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- On April 21, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed H.B. 126 with an effective date of July 21. H.B. 126 was introduced in early 2021 and purports to substantially modify the process for challenging real property tax valuations at the county board of revisions level.[1] The bill as enacted proposes to procedurally change the following: Limits the filing of property tax complaints by political subdivisions on properties they do not own; Requires legislative approval and resolution before political subdivisions may file a complaint; Implements new notice and board of revision dismissal requirements; and Prohibits private payment agreements. This article examines the procedural changes...

