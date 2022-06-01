Texas Justices Clarify Mootness Rules In Jurisdiction Fight

By Michelle Casady (May 31, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has clarified that when an interlocutory order that's on appeal merges into a final judgment, a Texas Rule of Appellate Procedure prevents that appeal from becoming procedurally moot. In a ruling issued Friday, the state's high court explained that Rule 27.3 applies in reviving a challenge lodged by a Taiwanese video surveillance company that argues Texas courts have no jurisdiction over it. The case asked the court to determine whether an interlocutory appeal filed by Taiwanese citizen Warren Chen and his company DynaColor became moot when the trial court entered a final judgment while his interlocutory appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS