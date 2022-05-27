NJ Employers In 'No Man's Land' With Pot Testing Experts

By Bill Wichert (May 27, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A novel method of using experts to test workers for cannabis impairment remains a murky area in New Jersey's recreational marijuana market, with regulators yet to develop standards and the underlying methodology being challenged before the state's highest court. While adult-use cannabis sales kicked off in New Jersey in April, employers are still navigating a hazy regulatory landscape where the state's cannabis law says testing allegedly impaired employees requires using Workplace Impairment Recognition Experts, or WIREs, but the rules for certifying them are up in the air. The state's marijuana regulatory body recently said it is still working on those standards,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS