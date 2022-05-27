Fired Bob Evans Manager Launches Age Bias Suit In NC

By Hayley Fowler (May 27, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A 57-year-old restaurant manager in North Carolina was sacked by Bob Evans after 30 years of service as part of an alleged pattern of replacing older employees with younger talent, according to a new federal lawsuit. Tip Williams on Thursday accused Bob Evans Restaurants LLC of age discrimination, wrongful termination and retaliation in a Western District of North Carolina complaint, saying his authority was undermined by a younger supervisor who allegedly treated him differently than his colleagues in their 20s and 30s. The discrepancy was part of a larger shift at Bob Evans in which employees in their 50s and 60s...

